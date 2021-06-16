Diana would have intervened prior to Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, a close friend of the princess has revealed. Getty

He continued: “I believe she might have cautioned him beforehand to solve things in some other way.”

James Colthurst first met Diana when she was working as a nanny in London prior to marrying Prince Charles. The Irish-born medical professional was the go-between for Diana and her royal biographer Andrew Morton.

Princess Diana engaged in her own tell-all interview with the BBC back in 1995. The sit-down holds many similarities to Harry and Meghan's interview in that Diana got candid about her personal life, covering topics such as her mental health.

While many have praised the princess for her vulnerability, it has since been revealed that Diana regretted the interview, which a recent inquiry found to be procured through unethical means.

The inquiry uncovered that BBC employees used fake documents to obtain the interview. Princes William and Harry have both reacted to the results through separate statements, with William claiming the "deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what (his) mother said", while Harry wrote, "our mother lost her life because of this".

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah will go down in royal history. CBS

Over 25 years later, Prince Harry sat down with his wife Meghan Markle and TV icon Oprah Winfrey to partake in his own tell-all chat.

The 90-minute event covered a wide array of topics from Meghan claiming Kate Middleton made her cry, to getting extremely candid about her harrowing mental health battle. Harry, meanwhile, discussed his rocky relationship with his older brother, William.

However, the biggest allegation to come out of the interview was Meghan's claim that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born".

WATCH: Prince William responds to Meghan and Harry's explosive Oprah interview

Both the Palace and Prince William have denied the allegations of racism within the royal family.

Needless to say, in the lead-up to and following the sit-down, the Sussexes relationship with the monarchy has not been smooth sailing. But William and Harry managed to put their differences aside earlier this year as they finally reunited for the sad occasion of their grandfather's funeral.

With what would have been their late mother's 60th birthday occurring this July, the brothers are set to reunite once more to honour her legacy with a statue. Hopefully they will be able to repair things once and for all.