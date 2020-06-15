Over the weekend, the Queen marked the annual Trooping the Colour event with a history-making twist. Instagram/The Royal Family

Wearing a beautiful blue Stewart Parvin ensemble, the 94-year-old monarch looked radiant as she stepped out and sat in her single seat to watch the Horse Guards perform a Colour.

Her Majesty appeared to enjoy the event immensely, with BBC presenter and commentator Huw Edwards noting how much she appeared to be liking the music.

Of course, the event was worlds apart from last year’s soiree, where brand new mum Meghan Markle debuted for the first time since giving birth to baby Archie.

We saw Duchess Catherine in her dreamy buttercup Alexander McQueen get-up.

And how could we forget Prince Louis' excitable wave to the crowds as he made his grand balcony debut.

This year, the royal watching fanfare was a little thin on the ground.

Though interestingly, there were some special guests you might have noticed if you were really paying attention...

Eagle-eyed royal blogger Gert's Royals spotted several castle staff and groundsmen, who were watching the parade take place from the windows.

The blogger explained on Twitter: "Castle staff watch Trooping the Colours from the Windows of various buildings at Windsor Castle."

We don't blame them for taking the time to ensure they saw some of the ceremony unfold - this was the first time a British sovereign has celebrated their birthday parade in Windsor since 1895.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the castle staff and groundsmen watching the parade from the windows. Twitter/BBC

Yes, that's definitely one reason we ourselves would flock to the windows to make the most of that view.

While large gatherings in the UK remain off the cards for the foreseeable future, it's interesting to see the unique ways the royals are continuing to mark special occasions within the confines of current restrictions.

Stay tuned, we're sure there's plenty more royal appearances to look forward to soon.

