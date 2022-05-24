WATCH to see soldiers rehearsing ahead of Saturday's annual event in London!

The last time Queen Elizabeth held a Trooping The Colour ceremony at Windsor Castle it was a low-key "mini" event as a result of the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The British military occasion, which dates back to the 17th century, involves infantry troops marching slowly with their colours to distinguish one regiment from another.

Since 1748, Trooping The Colour takes place on the same day as the official birthday of the British monarch, which has been Queen Elizabeth II since 1952.

The event is usually held on a Saturday in June at Horse Guards Parade by St James' Park in the British capital, with members of the royal family, invited guests and the general public watching on.

The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC in the UK, and is also shown on television in Belgium and Germany.

Since 2018, the Associated Press has provided a live stream to viewers across the world on the Time magazine YouTube and Facebook pages, so Australians can tune in to watch the affair.

Normally, The Queen travels down the Mall from Buckingham Palace in a royal procession led by the sovereign escort of Household Cavalry (aka mounted troops or horse guards).

After receiving a royal salute, Her Majesty inspects troops and the Royal Horse Artillery, selecting one guard to 'troop its colour' through the ranks.

The Queen returns to Buckingham Palace to watch another march outside the gates, and once a 41-gun salute has been heard to signal the end of the birthday parade, Queen Elizabeth leads the British royal family on to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a Royal Air Force flypast.

Ahead of this year's event, here are some of the most memorable royal family moments from Trooping The Colour throughout the years!