Cheeky Prince George
Back in 2015, Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George was a little too young to join his royal family for the full event on the Palace balcony.
Toddler George stayed with his Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo to watch some of the proceedings for the first time from a nearby window, and the baby Prince delighted royal fan watchers by cheekily sticking his tongue out for the cameras.
The pregnant Princess
A radiant Diana, Princess of Wales, appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace beside her father-in-law Prince Philip in June 1982 while heavily pregnant with her first child with Prince Charles.
Meghan Markle's debut
In June 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her Trooping The Colour debut alongside her husband Prince Harry.
The newly minted royal looked resplendent in a dusty pink Carolina Herrera dress and matching hat as the young royal couple made their first public appearance since returning from their honeymoon.
Meghan also shared a sweet moment with her new sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Princess Charlotte's tantrum
In 2018, Princess Charlotte took her place with the royal family for Trooping The Colour.
But the Cambridge's daughter looked less than impress with the occasion, and had to be comforted by mum Kate Middleton while her aunt and uncle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tried not to giggle.
The bossy big cousin
In 2018, Prince George was put in his place by his big cousin Savannah Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne's son Peter and his Canadian wife Autumn.
Savannah shushed the future King during the RAF flypast before cupping her hand over his mouth.
The hilarious scene delighted fans and made international headlines, but the Duke of Cambridge looked less than impressed at their antics.
Camilla and Kate's sweet journey
In 2018, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travelled with her step daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge to the Queen's annual birthday parade.
The wives of Windsor wore matching mint coloured ensembles, with Kate - who had given birth to her third child Prince Louis less than two months previously - wearing a stylish dress by her favourite designer Alexander McQueen and a hat by Juliette Botterill.