She's been plotting money schemes behind palace walls. Getty

In a bombshell report from The Guardian, it has been revealed that the Queen successfully lobbied the government to change a law in an attempt to conceal her "embarrassing" private wealth from the general public. And she did it back in 1970.

According to the publication, a series of National Archives memos have revealed that the Queen's private lawyer played hardball with the government so that Her Majesty could keep her pretty pennies tucked away from prying eyes.

And it looks like the Queen got her way as the government inserted a clause into the law which made "heads of state" exempt from being entirely transparent about their wealth.

Unlike Her Majesty, Harry and Meghan don't know what to do with their excess wealth. Getty

This clause came into effect all the way back in 1970 and it's only just being unearthed now.

But while the Queen knows exactly how to cope with her excessive wealth, other members of the royal family aren't as savvy as the boss.

According to a report from the National Enquirer, the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry, is searching for ways to offset a huuuge tax bill that he's accumulated while jetting around California making Netflix and Spotify deals with his wife Meghan Markle.

"Meghan and Harry have more money than they know what to do with right now," an insider told the publication, "which they both agree is a great problem to have."

Reportedly, the Queen will be receiving a visit from Prince Harry later in the year as grandmother and grandson renegotiate the terms of Megxit. Getty

The insider went on to suggest the Sussexes should offset all their cash by buying some more work-related essentials.

“This isn’t a tax dodge, it’s how business works for every company in America, so Meghan and Harry are in that unique position of looking for things to buy and places to go that can be counted as legitimate business trips,” the source claimed.

Considering Harry is rumoured to be returning to the UK to renegotiate the terms of Megxit with the royal family, perhaps he can claim the flight on tax. After all, even though he is visiting family, it's all reportedly in the name of business.