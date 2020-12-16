Harry (right) and Meghan (left) are dipping their toes into the podcasting pool. Getty

And it looks like we’ll be hearing some familiar voices over the airwaves, as the Duke and Duchess are planning on hosting as well as producing their own podcasts.

In a press release issued by Spotify, the streaming giant said that Harry and Meghan’s podcasting ventures are an attempt to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

The Duke and Duchess also shared a joint statement to explain why podcasting is next on their Hollywood horizon.

In a statement about their new project, the Duke and Duchess said, "there has never been a more important time to (podcast), because when we hear each other, and share each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are." Getty

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listed, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and share each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

And we won’t have to wait long for some Archewell Audio content, as Harry and Meghan are hosting a holiday special featuring “stories of hope and compassion” to ring in the new year. After that, the royals’ first podcast series with premiere in 2021.

Harry and Meghan now have both Netflix and Spotify content on the horizon. Getty

The news that Harry and Meghan are putting their royal hats into the podcasting ring comes not long after reports of the Duke and Duchess’ estimated $200-million deal with other streaming giant, Netflix.

While it has been unconfirmed exactly what sort of visual content the couple has up their sleeve, the company’s co-founder Reed Hastings has admitted that the platform is “going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.”

“I can’t tell you any more than that about it at this point but I think it will be some of the most exciting, the most viewed content next year,” Hastings revealed during an appearance on CNBC.

Two platforms down, the rest of Hollywood to go!