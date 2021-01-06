Getty

“Meghan and Harry have more money than they know what to do with right now, which they both agree is a great problem to have,” a source sensationally claimed to the US publication.

The insider went on to suggest that the couple could offset their substantial profit by purchasing necessary work-related essentials to avoid paying tax on it.

“This isn’t a tax dodge, it’s how business works for every company in America, so Meghan and Harry are in that unique position of looking for things to buy and places to go that can be counted as legitimate business trips,” the source claimed.

Despite the alleged tax dilemma, Harry and Meghan have seemingly proven they’ve got what it takes to succeed on their own away from the Firm.

“Meghan and Harry are proud to have achieved this success all by themselves, and they couldn’t give a damn about the haters who still scoff at their success,” another source told the publication.

Only recently, the couple launched their long-awaited Archewell Foundation website, which features exclusive content from their multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals.

In a press release issued by Spotify, the streaming giant said Harry and Meghan’s podcasting ventures are an attempt to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

In a joint statement, the couple added: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction."

In addition to the millions the Sussexes are set to earn from lending their voices to the airwaves, the couple will reportedly also bank a whopping $200 million from their Neflix deal.