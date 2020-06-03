Queen Elizabeth has been forced to cancel the celebratory plans for her 67th coronation anniversary, as she continues to isolate with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Getty

But even from isolation, the Queen clearly has other means to be present – and celebrate.

A keen racing fan, the Queen was no doubt happy to tune into a racing event held in Kempton on the anniversary of her coronation.

And in an exciting, albeit unexpected moment, one of her own horses actually won a race.

The horse in question, named First Receiver, claimed the top spot in the race that was broadcast virtually.

You can no doubt bet the Queen was there to tune into the race, especially given horse racing has recently started back up again after an 11-week hiatus in the UK amidst the pandemic.

The Queen's coronation anniversary was celebrated in a very different way this year. Instagram

For the moment, no spectators were allowed at the race physically, though live national broadcasts were ensuring people can still watch.

We can confidently assume the Queen was enthusiastically one of them!

Earlier this week, the palace revealed a series of extremely rare candid snaps from Windsor grounds, where the Queen was seen riding one of her beloved horses, Fern.

In the photos, Elizabeth looks incredibly fit and well, riding the horse just as she has always done – an impressive feat for the 94-year-old!

Her Majesty remained in lockdown alongside her husband Prince Philip – a necessary measure to protect the health of the British monarch for the foreseeable future. Getty

To add to the Queen's positive news, it was revealed this week the annual Trooping the Colour event will still take place... in a slightly different way.

Despite being given the green light, the annual royal spectacle will not be going ahead in its traditional format due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Daily Mail, a "mini" Trooping the Colour, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Henry Llewelyn-Usher, will reportedly take place at Windsor on Saturday, June 13.

With horse rides, horse wins and a new and unique celebration to look forward to, we reckon the Queen is having a rip roaring start to the month!

This article first appeared in Now To Love.