Buckingham Palace staff are preparing for the worst as speculation mounts that the Queen is set to sack hundreds of workers. Getty

Furthermore, a leaked royal memo written by Lord Chamberlain and Lord Peel explained that the recent closure of Buckingham Palace to the public, as well as the expected future visitor downturn, will severely affect profitability.

Despite the whispers, it was recently revealed Her Majesty has turned to distilling her own homemade gin in a bid to recoup some of the financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Mirror, The Royal Collection Trust launched the Queen’s favourite tipple after suffering reported losses of £30million (more than $50 million AUD) due to the closure of its sites.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth, 94, is self-isolating with Prince Philip, 99, at Windsor Castle. Getty

But within eight hours of the small-batch dry gin going on sale, it was reported that people had snatched up all the bottles, with Buckingham Palace announcing it had completely sold out.

Fortunately for Her Majesty’s fans, the palace has revealed the monarch is going to distil more of her bespoke gin, which is available for pre-orders on the Buckingham Palace website.

According to the palace website, the lavish £40 ($70 AUD) gin is infused with citrus and herbal notes and is made from ingredients handpicked from the Queen’s garden at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty has turned to distilling her own homemade gin in a bid to recoup some of the financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II/PA

“Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves are among the 12 botanicals hand-picked for the gin in the Gardens at Buckingham Palace, which span 16 hectares and provide a habitat for 30 species of bird and over 250 species of wild flower,” the website states.

“For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon.”

The exquisite clear and turquoise glass bottle features a coronet and a wreath of flowers entwined in an elaborate gold decorative circle, which is completed with a gold-coloured stopper.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!