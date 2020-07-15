Buckingham Palace has released its very own gin, made from ingredients collected in the Queen’s garden, in a bid to recoup some of its million dollar losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty

Fortunately for Her Majesty’s fans, the palace has revealed the monarch is going to distil more of her bespoke gin, which is available for pre-orders on the Buckingham Palace website.

According to the description, the lavish £40 ($70 AUD) gin is infused with citrus and herbal notes and is made from ingredients handpicked from the Queen’s garden at Buckingham Palace.

“Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves are among the 12 botanicals hand-picked for the gin in the Gardens at Buckingham Palace, which span 16 hectares and provide a habitat for 30 species of bird and over 250 species of wild flower,” the website states.

“For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon.”

The exquisite clear and turquoise glass bottle features a coronet and a wreath of flowers entwined in an elaborate gold decorative circle, which is completed with a gold-coloured stopper.

While the Queen makes no secret of the fact that she likes to relax and unwind with an occasional tipple or two – specifically gin, it was recently revealed she has other uses for the posh booze.

According to People, when the Queen’s style advisor and dressmaker, Angela Kelly, needs to give her jewels a quick clean, she reaches for the monarch’s bottle of gin.

Angela made the unusual royal revelation in her new book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe.

“A little gin and water come in handy to give the diamonds extra sparkle - just don’t tell the jeweller!” Angela wrote.