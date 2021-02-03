Prince Harry will meet with the Queen (pictured) at the end of March to review the terms of his Megxit deal. Getty

While the final decision ultimately lies with the Queen, Express reported Harry and Meghan’s reluctance to show any signs of return suggests the monarch will simply bestow the title to another senior royal.

"These appointments are entirely a gift of the Queen,” a defence force insider reportedly claimed to the British publication.

While speculation has been rife over who will take on the military roles, it’s been reported Prince William or Princess Margaret will most likely be the beneficiaries.



Her Majesty agreed to let Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, move to the US after they stepped down as senior royals at the end of March in 2020, on the proviso they abide by a few rules.

But only six months into the royal arrangement, the Queen was said to “furious” with the Sussexes – specifically her grandson, for allegedly going against the terms of their deal.

Harry was made Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017 when Prince Philip stepped down after 64 years and, until now, the Queen hadn’t appointed a replacement.

While he was forced to give up his military roles as part of his decision to step down, he was given a 12-moth “review” period, which enabled him to return later on, if he wished.



According to Life & Style, a well-placed royal insider sensationally claimed Her Majesty’s reason for stripping Harry of his regal title is because he is seemingly profiting from it.

“[Harry’s] since broken practically every rule in [the Queen’s] book. He’s been pushing his grandmother’s buttons from the moment he stepped foot onto US soil and now she’s furious and making Harry pay the ultimate price – she’s stripping him of his ‘prince’ title,” the source alleged.

During Megxit negotiations, the Queen reportedly agreed for the Sussexes to undertake a 12-month probationary period so long as they didn’t use the HRH titles and abandon their Sussex Royal brand.

But with reports Harry and Meghan secured lucrative million-dollar deals with streaming giants Netflix, Spotify and the Harry Walker agency in New York, the Queen is said to be livid.