Prince William (pictured) has seemingly been forced to pick up the slack.

According to Express, senior Royal Navy sources confirmed William would take over the role, after it was presumed there would be no change to Harry’s situation moving forward.

Speaking of the decision, Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer added that Harry’s comments on the upcoming US presidential election may have sealed the deal.

“The Sussexes’ intervention in the US presidential election, no matter how carefully worded, was deemed by palace officials to have crossed a line,” Richard said.

“It’s likely to have effects.”

William (right) will take on Harry's (left) military role moving forward.

The royal correspondent went on to say that if Wills does take over the military role, it will undoubtedly be a tremendous blow for the Duke of Sussex.

"The headline in the paper doesn’t mention Harry but it will undoubtedly be a blow to him if this happens,” Richard said, referring to initial reports.

The royal revelation comes after it was speculated Harry isn’t adjusting to life across the pond, with sources suggesting he may be having seconds about quitting the Firm.

Speaking to The Mirror in June, a former Invictus Games soldier, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed the Duke is longing to return to the Royal Marines.

Rumour has it Harry's (right) comments on the US presidential election may have influenced Wills' appointment in the military role.

Referring to a conversation with Harry, the source said: “We spoke about the Games, I was very respectful and did not ask him anything about his new life or anything.

“He simply said he misses his role with the Marines and would like one day to return to the appointment,” the source claimed to the British publication.

Harry was made Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017 when Prince Philip stepped down after 64 years and, until now, the Queen hadn’t appointed a replacement.

While he was forced to give up his military roles as part of his decision to step down, he was also given a “review” period, which enabled him to return later on, if he wished.