Rumour has it the Queen is seriously considering stripping Prince Harry (pictured) of his royal title. Getty

According to Life & Style, a well-placed royal insider has sensationally claimed that Her Majesty is considering stripping Harry of his title, which he is seemingly using to profit from.

“[Harry’s] since broken practically every rule in [the Queen’s] book. He’s been pushing his grandmother’s buttons from the moment he stepped foot onto US soil and now she’s furious and making Harry pay the ultimate price – she’s stripping him of his ‘prince’ title,” the source alleged.

During Megxit negotiations, the Queen reportedly agreed for the Sussexes to undertake a 12-month probationary period so long as they didn’t use the HRH titles and abandon their Sussex Royal brand.

But with reports Harry and Meghan have secured lucrative million-dollar deals with both streaming giant Netflix and the Harry Walker agency in New York, the Queen is said to be livid.

Queen Elizabeth (pictured) agreed to let Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, move to the US after they stepped down as senior royals at the end of March on the proviso they abide by a few rules. Getty

“The queen is angry that Harry is going about seemingly using his title for gain, like with the Netflix deal. It’s as if the monarchy is being turned into a trashy cash cow,” the insider explained.

The sourced went on to suggest that the Sussexes would not have scored their lucrative deals if they were simply “commoners” and are leveraging off their regalness.

Aside from their speaking gigs, Harry and Meghan are set to earn a whopping $200 million from their lucrative Netflix deal, which rumour has it will include a reality-style TV show.

But despite the couple’s swift denial that any regal expose is in the works, mounting speculation suggests they are planning on releasing a bombshell tell-all documentary for the streaming giant.

During Megxit negotiations, the Queen (pictured) reportedly agreed for the Sussexes to undertake a 12-month probationary period so long as they didn’t use the HRH titles. Getty

According to The National Enquirer, the Sussexes collected plenty of “homemade” clips while living with the Windsors, which they’re willing to share – for the right price.

Speaking to the American publication, a Hollywood insider weighed in on the rumours, saying it only makes sense the couple have something big planned, given their hefty fee.

“Everybody loves elephants and inspirational stories. But let’s be honest, that’s never going to pull in big money,” the insider said, referring to Meghan’s Disney+ gig.

“But footage filmed by Meghan and Harry as they left ‘The Firm’? Now that’s a $200 million show!” they added.