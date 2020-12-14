Her Majesty (pictured) was reportedly holding out hope that grandson Prince Harry and great-grandchild Archie might visit over the festive season. Getty

“If they had come to the UK [earlier], they could have isolated and then stayed safely at [Windsor] Castle. But sadly, we know it’s unlikely Harry will return.”

Back in LA, Harry and Meghan Markle have been preparing for their first family Christmas in their new California mansion. The couple have been sighted splashing out on an array of festive decorations and Christmas trees to deck out the Santa Barbara property.

While it’s understandable Harry and Meghan, 39, would want to celebrate the holidays in their new home, Phil believes it’s a missed opportunity for Harry to mend fences with his elderly relatives.

“Let’s be brutally honest – the Queen is 95 next year and Prince Philip 100,” Phil continues. “How many more opportunities will there be for them to see each other?

Rumour has it Harry might travel back to the UK in the new year. Getty

“It’s all very sad as the Queen and Harry were once very close and she adored him, and he her,” he adds. “Time is running out for the rift with Harry to be healed.”

Although Harry is unlikely to celebrate the holidays in the UK, numerous reports suggest the Prince is already planning a trip back to his homeland next year, to coincide with the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

But Phil says royalists shouldn’t hold their breath that Meghan or even Archie will accompany Harry across the pond.

“I’m sure Harry will return to England next year, but I’m not so sure about Meghan,” Phil says.

Harry (far right) and Meghan (second from right) have been preparing for their first family Christmas in their new California mansion. Getty

Even if she does make the trip, the royal expert adds that the Suits star may steer clear of any public engagements.

Ultimately, the sad turn of recent events means the person that’s most affected by this situation is the Queen.

“I’m sure the Queen is devastated and will always leave the door open for Harry to return to the fold.

“She will be sad not to see Archie growing up, as she takes pride in her great-grandchildren. Let’s hope they can find a way to come together,” Phil concludes.

