Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle’s (right) decline in popularity has seemingly been highlighted by an embarrassing promotion at a discount supermarket in the United Kingdom. Getty

What’s more, it appears time is running out for anyone wanting to buy the tin of treats, which feature Harry and Meghan at Royal Ascot on the front, because they go out of date in February.

Shoppers were reportedly surprised to see the Sussexes’ treats downgraded on the shelves, with one fan telling the British publication it was a “travesty”.

“The public’s changing opinion can never be more sharply highlighted than Harry and Meghan’s Harrods’ shortbread being flogged in TK Maxx,” the shopper said.

A special edition batch of Walkers shortbread biscuits encased in a Harry and Meghan tin (pictured) is reportedly being flogged for next to nothing at UK bargain store TK Maxx. Ebay

"What a travesty,” they added.

The news comes after the Sussexes were dealt another embarrassing blow earlier this year, when their alleged tell-all book, was slashed in price before it even hit stores.

Just weeks before its release, Amazon stated Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, had been drastically reduced from £20 (approx. $36) to £13.60.

The Sussexes were dealt another embarrassing blow earlier this year, when their tell-all book Finding Freedom, was slashed in price before it even hit stores. Getty

And then, in October, the Sussexes apparent decline in popularity was again highlighted, after it was reported the Prince of Wales removed a "Harry" teddy bear from his family gift shop.

Ordinarily, Highgrove Gardens gift shop in Gloucestershire, sell three bears with royal names, William, Harry and Louis – but there will be no Harrys this year.

According to the gift shop website, the Merrythought William and Louis teddies, which are crafted from gold alpaca hair and retail for £125 (approximately $AUD230), are the only two bears on sale from now on.