Queen Elizabeth (pictured) recently revealed she has cancelled her Christmas plans due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – including her annual family shindig at Sandringham. Getty

According to Express, royal biographer Penny Junor said the Duke of Sussex’s absence will likely be extremely upsetting for Her Majesty – especially with Archie only being a baby.

“I am sure the Queen will be very sad not to see Harry and Meghan and her youngest great-grandchild,” Penny reportedly said.

The royal biographer went on to say that she believes Harry will equally be feeling the pain of being separated from his family – despite the reports of alleged family rifts and feuds.

“Harry gets on very well with his cousins, and I guess he will miss seeing them and, of course, he will miss spending time with his grandparents whom he adores,” she added.

Rumour has it the Queen is devastated about not seeing her grandson Harry (right) and great-grandson Archie (left). Instagram

Despite the distance, Penny said she expects Harry will stay in contact with his family via video calls, but for the most part, this year will be filled with new traditions Meghan grew up with.

“I am sure [Harry and Meghan] will make a Zoom call to the Royal Family at some point on Christmas Day,” she said.

Penny’s comments came after Harry and Meghan were criticised for not heading back to the UK sooner, after they fled the palace and moved across the pond in April.

Speaking to talkRADIO’s Mike Graham, royal biographer Angela Levin labelled the Sussexes’ reluctance to return as “cowardly”, given how frail the Queen and Prince Philip are.

When Mike raised the issue of the Sussexes not heading back to the UK, Angela said she believes the couple have stayed away out of fear of encountering an “awkward” situation.

For the last 32 years, the Queen (pictured) and her family have gathered in Norfolk, to attend the Christmas Day church service, before greeting well-wishers outside. Getty

“I think they're cowards, I think they don't want to do that because they will feel awkward,” Angela began.

"The conversation will be awkward and I think they're just cowards staying away… There's no reason why they couldn't come,” she added.

When Mike then suggested Harry and Meghan might head back for Christmas, the royal biographer questioned where the couple would stay.

"If they do, they won't be able to have their little cottage because pregnant Eugenie and her husband are in there," she said.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are in the midst of setting up camp in the Sussexes’ former home, Frogmore Cottage, after Harry and Meghan allowed them to move in.