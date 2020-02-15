Queen Elizabeth has issued a desperate plea to her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Getty

“It'll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together.”



The rift between the brothers reportedly started in 2017 when William told Harry not to rush into marrying the now Duchess of Sussex and former Suits actress.



PEOPLE reports that their rift was further deepened by the fact that Harry chose to move to Canada with Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison.



“They didn't leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it's over.

Harry and Meghan are trying to settle in Canada Getty

“Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn't think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy. Who can blame them for that?”

Meanwhile, a sensational US report says Harry is already regretting his decision and is desperate to go home.

“Harry’s miserable and beside himself with sorrow,” spilled a royal insider, claims the National Enquirer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to Canada has further strained their relationship with William and Kate. Getty Images

“He feels alone and cut off and is terrified of how he’ll handle the future and pay the bills.”

According to the source he made a desperate phone call to his brother wife, Kate Middleton and told her that he’s made a “terrible mistake”.

He also said he was sorry for all the problems he caused and would do anything to make it right.

The source also said that he called his grandmother and “grovelled to her.”

The Queen faces a new test. Getty

“Harry made a grovelling phone call to Her Majesty,” the palace source reportedly said.

“He told her he was sorry for the humiliation she suffered and only wanted to protect his wife and son. He said Meghan was unhappy and longed to escape from the confines of life in the royal fishbowl. But now, he sees he acted too soon — and should have demanded Meghan obey the rules.