Some royal commentators have suggested that the pair’s shock move to step away from the Royal Family was a long time coming and that there were clear signs such an announcement was imminent.

The couple, along with their son, now plan to base themselves in both the UK and North America.

“If they do move to Canada they will have to give up the perks of being royal – you can’t be half in and half out,” says Phil. “I think Harry is making a massive mistake.”

Royals expert Penny Junor agrees. “I am very concerned for him. The Harry we’ve seen in the last year or so is not the Harry that I wrote about several years ago. So much of what he has done in recent months is out of character. He has isolated himself from friends and family.

“And the Harry I knew would never have had the insensitivity to talk about his own problems while on an official, Foreign Office tour of South Africa, where millions of people have a great deal more to complain about. It was an opportunity to highlight their plight and the charities he had visited, and the old Harry would have done just that. The sparkle has gone from him, the charm, the friendliness and the sense of fun. Instead he seems to be angry and withdrawn.

“My fear for him is that he won’t be happy so far away from family and friends and everything he’s known his whole life.”

What's more, after months of what the Sussexes described as privacy violations and intense scrutiny from the British press, in October last year they revealed their plans to sue a number of media outlets for their ethically questionable practices. “There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” Harry released in a statement.

The move was soon dubbed an attack on the tabloid press.

“I genuinely believe the British press welcomed Meghan and wanted her to succeed,” adds Phil.

“They thought as a mixed race American she would breathe new life and ideas into the ancient institution of the monarchy, but it seems she just didn’t want to do the daily more mundane jobs. Then they made enemies by preaching about climate change while taking private jets and keeping Archie’s birth and christening secret – and for what?”

