With William in direct line to the throne, the Queen was able to form a relaxed and cheerful relationship with Harry, with many declaring him her favourite grandchild.
Yet that relationship is now hanging by a thread, with the “heartbroken” monarch struggling to reconcile with Harry’s intense criticism of The Firm.
Since the Sussexes’ interview, the Queen has offered the beginning of an apology, explaining that the “whole family was saddened” by Harry and Meghan’s experience as working royals.
Royal author Katie Nicholl maintains that despite her stoic statement, “the Queen is … privately devastated by the shocking revelations and the potential damage to the reputation of the royal family”.
Making matters worse, Katie noted the poor timing of the Sussexes’ explosive interview, airing while Prince Philip remained hospitalised.
It’s been a trying time for the Queen, who in 2019, was rocked by allegations that her son, Prince Andrew, reportedly raped a minor trafficked by late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – claims that he denies.
While the Queen remains dedicated, the unprecedented criticism of the royal family is undoubtedly a sore point for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, next February.
“The Queen is looking to Charles, but more importantly William, to manage this dire situation, and quickly,” says the source. “William is especially keen to take that responsibility off her shoulders.”
