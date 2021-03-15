Queen Elizabeth's (pictured) 69-year reign on the British throne has withstood no shortage of drama and tragedy. Getty

With William in direct line to the throne, the Queen was able to form a relaxed and cheerful relationship with Harry, with many declaring him her favourite grandchild.

Yet that relationship is now hanging by a thread, with the “heartbroken” monarch struggling to reconcile with Harry’s intense criticism of The Firm.

Since the Sussexes’ interview, the Queen has offered the beginning of an apology, explaining that the “whole family was saddened” by Harry and Meghan’s experience as working royals.

Her Majesty is said to be heartbroken with the details of Harry (left) and Meghan's (right) interview. Getty

Royal author Katie Nicholl maintains that despite her stoic statement, “the Queen is … privately devastated by the shocking revelations and the potential damage to the reputation of the royal family”.

Making matters worse, Katie noted the poor timing of the Sussexes’ explosive interview, airing while Prince Philip remained hospitalised.

It’s been a trying time for the Queen, who in 2019, was rocked by allegations that her son, Prince Andrew, reportedly raped a minor trafficked by late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – claims that he denies.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl noted it was poor timing the Sussexes’ interview aired while Prince Philip (pictured) remained hospitalised. Getty

While the Queen remains dedicated, the unprecedented criticism of the royal family is undoubtedly a sore point for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, next February.

“The Queen is looking to Charles, but more importantly William, to manage this dire situation, and quickly,” says the source. “William is especially keen to take that responsibility off her shoulders.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!