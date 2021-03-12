Meghan (pictured) told Oprah that, despite the whispers, Duchess Kate actually made her cry – not the other way round, as reported. CBS

While their comments have seemingly divided the world, rumour has it one comment made by the Duchess will likely deepen the rift between the royal brothers deeper than before.

Reflecting on her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan told Oprah that, despite the whispers, Duchess Kate actually made her cry – not the other way round, as reported.

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about something,” Meghan told Oprah, before later claiming it was about flower girl dresses.

“It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” she added.

Experts believe Prince William will not be able to forgive the Sussexes for their comments. Getty

Following the bombshell claims, a royal insider sensationally claimed to Vanity Fair that Meghan’s comments will have long-term repercussions of the brother’s rift.

"I find it hard to see how they can come back from this," the source reportedly alleged to the British publication.

Despite her comments about Kate, Meghan went on to say that the Duchess of Cambridge has allegedly apologised for the incident and she’s also forgiven her.

But according to the royal insider, it’s unlikely Prince William will be able to forgive the Sussexes for their comments and may even hold a grudge against them.

Rumour has it William (left) is deeply upset about his wife being mentioned in the video. Getty

"William is angry and upset, and he will bear a grudge for a very long time that Meghan has dragged Catherine into all of this,” they added.

What’s more, royal journalist Robert Jobson has since come forward and alleged that Meghan and Kate "will never heal" their frosty relationship.

Speaking during a live episode of The Royal Beat, which streamed on Facebook, Robert claimed Kate and Meghan’s relationship will never be repaired.

He went on to suggest that even when Kate assumes her role of Queen Consort alongside William, when he becomes King, it’s unlikely she will mend her bond with Meghan.