The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – commemorating 70 years on the throne – will commence this week with Trooping the Colour, also known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade, to be held on June 2.

This will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

Other events will involve the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Party at the Palace, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant across the following weekend.

The celebrations are set to be a massive event, with the nation pulling out all the stops, especially for Trooping the Colour.

The parade will see the return of the Gold State Coach, which is the third oldest surviving coach in the UK.

Made of giltwood and weighing four tonnes, it’s the first time the coach will take to the streets of London in 20 years.

While the Queen herself will not be riding in it, the remodeled windows will show footage of the queen from her 1953 Coronation Day.

British singing sensation Ed Sheeran is also expected to perform at the parade, singing a ballad in honour of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband, Prince Philip.

Although it’s been a rough start for the Queen, we’re certain things are set to improve as the nation-wide celebrations take flight.