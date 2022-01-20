‘What I have promised here I will perform and keep’ Getty

The world watched in awe as Elizabeth was crowned on June 2, 1953.

Getty

The Silver Jubilee in 1977 delivered the pomp and pageantry for adoring royal fans as crowned on June 2, 1953.

Getty

Nations partied for the Silver Jubilee. Here, the Queen beams on a walkabout in London.

Getty

On February 6, 1977, the Queen sat for Richard stone’s portrait in the throne room at Buckingham Palace.

Getty

Crowds throng the mall for the Golden Jubilee in 2002 as the gold state coach, bearing Elizabeth and Philip, passes admiralty arch.

Getty

Well wishers converge on Duthie Park, Aberdeen, to greet her majesty on the Golden Jubilee tour.

Getty

For the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the monarch counts son Charles and two knights of the realm among her courtiers – Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.

Getty

Heavens above! William, Kate and Harry join the queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a Diamond Jubilee fly-past.

Getty

The Diamond Jubilee rolls on with Elizabeth and Philip, her “strength and stay”, travelling coach class.

Getty

How do you do? Queen Elizabeth with her Solomon Islander subjects in Honiara in 1982.

Getty

Stallholders in a Hong Kong street market are introduced to the monarch on a 1975 royal tour.

Getty

Brolly good show! The Queen has it made in the shade on a three-day visit to Ghana back in 1999.

Getty

A sea of smiling faces delights Her Majesty in China in 1986.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea Royals. On sale now!