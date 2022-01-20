The world watched in awe as Elizabeth was crowned on June 2, 1953.
The Silver Jubilee in 1977 delivered the pomp and pageantry for adoring royal fans as crowned on June 2, 1953.
Nations partied for the Silver Jubilee. Here, the Queen beams on a walkabout in London.
On February 6, 1977, the Queen sat for Richard stone’s portrait in the throne room at Buckingham Palace.
Crowds throng the mall for the Golden Jubilee in 2002 as the gold state coach, bearing Elizabeth and Philip, passes admiralty arch.
Well wishers converge on Duthie Park, Aberdeen, to greet her majesty on the Golden Jubilee tour.
For the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the monarch counts son Charles and two knights of the realm among her courtiers – Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.
Heavens above! William, Kate and Harry join the queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a Diamond Jubilee fly-past.
The Diamond Jubilee rolls on with Elizabeth and Philip, her “strength and stay”, travelling coach class.
How do you do? Queen Elizabeth with her Solomon Islander subjects in Honiara in 1982.
Stallholders in a Hong Kong street market are introduced to the monarch on a 1975 royal tour.
Brolly good show! The Queen has it made in the shade on a three-day visit to Ghana back in 1999.
A sea of smiling faces delights Her Majesty in China in 1986.
