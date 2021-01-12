Queen Elizabeth (left) was reportedly forced into revealing the details of her recent COVID vaccination. Getty

Shortly afterwards, it was reported Her Majesty made the decision to disclose the details of her jab to “prevent inaccuracies and further speculation”, but rumour has it she was coerced.

Taking to Twitter, Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer weighed in on the whispers, saying the Queen had most likely "been under pressure" to admit to having the injection.

“The Queen and Philip have been under pressure to go public because the Government is desperate to boost confidence in the jabs amid polls suggesting at least one in five will refuse inoculations,” Richard wrote.

“Royal sources had insisted it was a private medical matter for the couple,” he added.

The 94-year-old monarch (right) and Prince Philip (left) received the injection last week. Getty

Several fans commented on the speculation, with one person writing: “Nobody should be forced to disclose personal health information.”

Meanwhile, others agreed the matter was private but commended the monarch and Prince Philip for leading by example, with one adding: “Well done to both of them - setting a good example.”

Another fan added: “That's brilliant news they've had vaccines but sad the palace forced to go public.”

The comments came after it was reported the palace had been against the royals disclosing the exact details of their vaccinations to prove they had the jab.

Prince Philip reportedly joined the Queen in receiving a COVID vaccination. Getty

So why is this? Well, according to Express, palace officials were against the Queen taking part in a national campaign to promote vaccinations because they deem it be a private matter.

The British publication previously reported data showed one in three Brits will likely refuse the vaccine, with approximately half of those surveyed admitting they fear its safety.

As part of the proposed campaign, famous people – including Her Majesty – had reportedly been urged to publicly endorse the program, and even consider being vaccinated live on TV.

Referring to the Queen’s possible involvement at the time, Buckingham Palace stated: "Medical decisions are personal and this is not something we will comment on."

That said, public health expects had been hoping Her Majesty would change her mind and go public with her jab to help combat misinformation spread by conspiracy theorists.