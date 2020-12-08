Queen Elizabeth (left) and Prince Philip (right) are expected to be among the first Brits to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine jabs, when they are administered in the coming weeks. Getty

So why is this? Well, according to Express, palace officials are against Her Majesty taking part in a national campaign to promote vaccinations because they deem it be a private matter.

The British publication reported that data shows one in three Brits will likely refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, with approximately half of those surveyed admitting they fear its safety.

As part of the proposed campaign, famous people – including Her Majesty – are reportedly being urged to publicly endorse the program, and even consider being vaccinated live on TV.

The Queen (pictured) and her 99-year-old hubby, Philip, are likely to have the shot with the rest of their age group, who are among those with the greatest risk of contracting the virus. Getty

That said, royal officials have apparently confirmed the Queen hasn’t been approached by the government to take part, adding it’s unfair to expect royals to disclose their private health details.

Similarly, royal insiders close to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are reportedly against the idea of the royal couple being approached to go public with their vaccinations – should they get them.

Nevertheless, the Mail on Sunday reported that the Queen is set to receive the vaccine within the next few weeks, but will keep the details private until after the fact.

Royal insiders close to Prince Charles (right) and Duchess Camilla (left) are reportedly against the idea of the royal couple being approached to go public with their vaccinations – should they choose to get them. Getty

The British publication also reported Her Majesty will not receive preferential treatment and "wait in line" for the injection, but when she does receive it, encourage others to get it.

In regards to the exact details surrounding the Queen’s jab declaration, Buckingham Palace reportedly said: "Medical decisions are personal and this is not something we will comment on."

That said, public health expects are reportedly hoping the Queen going public with her jab will help to combat misinformation spread by conspiracy theorists.