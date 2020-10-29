Queen Elizabeth (pictured) was reportedly left in a very awkward position at a major royal event, after pop princess Kylie Minogue allegedly left her to “fend for herself”. Getty

But as Lee said to host Graham, he believes the Can’t Get You out of My Head singer “panicked” and backed out of her obligation because she didn’t know who he was – leaving the Queen hanging.

“It was her job to show [the Queen] round everybody ‒ and I think Kylie didn’t know who I was and panicked and just backed off because she didn't want to introduce me,” Lee began.

“So the Queen was left stranded on her own and we were making polite conversation and I saw her looking around as if to go ‘usually I’m dragged away at this point but no one’s coming to get me.’”

Kylie (left) allegedly left Her Majesty (right) “stranded” at her Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012. Getty

“So I said [to the Queen]: ‘You staying at the Premier Inn with Lenny?’ and she said, ‘No, I’m not doing that,’” the comedian quipped, referring to their awkward exchange.

Despite the bizarre banter, Lee went on to say that meeting the Queen was “great” and something that he had wanted to do since he was young.

The hilarious revelation comes after it was reported Kylie is set to get her fairytale ending, as sources tell New Idea the Aussie songstress is getting married!

Lee (pictured) claimed that Kylie was supposed to show the Queen around and introduce her to some of the guests, himself included, along with fellow comedian Lenny Henry. BBC

Kylie, 52, has been dating Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ, since 2018 and has never felt “so happy and secure”, reveals the insider.

Currently, the smitten kittens are riding out the global pandemic in a “happy love bubble” in London, where they’ve been “talking marriage”.

However, Kylie has been keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 lockdown drama happening in her hometown of Melbourne, as she ideally wants the ceremony to take place there.

“Family is so important to Kylie, so she wants her mum and dad and siblings to be at her wedding,” reveals the source.