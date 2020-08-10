Before Kylie became a global singing sensation, she was most famous in Australia for roles in shows such as The Sullivans and The Henderson Kids, and she even won four TV Week Logie Awards for playing Charlene Robinson on the iconic soap Neighbours.
As her music career took off, she continued to act, taking roles in projects such as The Delinquents, Bio-Dome and Swinging Safari.
She also made a memorable appearance in an episode of Kath & Kim as the adult Epponnee-Rae. However, most of her films bombed at the box office and Kylie’s performances were often panned by critics.
“[They] were just disastrous,” the singer herself joked back in 2012.
Nevertheless, an undeterred Kylie hasn’t given up on her dream of landing an action role in a big-budget horror or thriller movie.
“Acting has always been Kylie’s number one passion,” tells the source.
“And having someone brilliant like Nicole on board as her key adviser is probably the only way she’ll ever be brave enough to try it again.”
For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out Now!