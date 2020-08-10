Kylie Minogue has taken criticism of her new single ‘Say Something’ to heart and is now putting all her energy into reigniting her acting career. Getty

Before Kylie became a global singing sensation, she was most famous in Australia for roles in shows such as The Sullivans and The Henderson Kids, and she even won four TV Week Logie Awards for playing Charlene Robinson on the iconic soap Neighbours.

As her music career took off, she continued to act, taking roles in projects such as The Delinquents, Bio-Dome and Swinging Safari.

She also made a memorable appearance in an episode of Kath & Kim as the adult Epponnee-Rae. However, most of her films bombed at the box office and Kylie’s performances were often panned by critics.

Rumour has it Kylie has asked Moulin Rouge! co-star and friend Nicole Kidman for a helping hand. Getty

“[They] were just disastrous,” the singer herself joked back in 2012.

Nevertheless, an undeterred Kylie hasn’t given up on her dream of landing an action role in a big-budget horror or thriller movie.

Kylie previously worked with Nicole on Moulin Rouge. Getty

“Acting has always been Kylie’s number one passion,” tells the source.

“And having someone brilliant like Nicole on board as her key adviser is probably the only way she’ll ever be brave enough to try it again.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out Now!