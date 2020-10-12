Kylie (left) and Paul (right) are reportedly talking marriage plans. Image: Getty

However, Kylie has been keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 lockdown drama happening in her hometown of Melbourne, as she ideally wants the ceremony to take place there.

“Family is so important to Kylie, so she wants her mum and dad and siblings to be at her wedding,” reveals the source.

“She and Paul are monitoring the situation in Victoria closely because they obviously want to wait until they can fly home safely and not put anyone else at risk.”

Having glimpsed some of the negative headlines written about her sister, Dannii, when she was given special government permission to quarantine at a private property instead of at a hotel, Kylie is keen to do everything by the book.

And even though in doing so she’s prolonging tying the knot, she’s sticking to her plan as she knows getting hitched in Melbourne will lift the spirits of locals, and potentially help out the economy, once the city’s lockdown hell is finally over.

