“There’d be gorgeous cranberry … stuffed into them, but we never set buns out.”

The chef, who wrote the recipe book Eating Royally, also previously revealed to Recipes Plus that the Queen had a bit of a sweet tooth and adored chocolate biscuit cake - of which she would treat herself to one slice a day.

“Now the chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.

“She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up."

He added: "She wants to finish the whole of that cake.”

In fact, she enjoys the delicious dessert so much that she will even have the cake made while travelling, which is accompanied by a senior royal household chef.