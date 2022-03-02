The Queen has returned to limited virtual engagements. Getty

She supposedly travelled to Frogmore House, near where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously lived, to spend time with several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Among the guests were Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, as well as Princess Beatrice and her daughter Sienna, the Daily Mail reports.

News that the Queen had COVID-19 broke on February 20, with Buckingham Palace confirming she had tested positive but was only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

The 95-year-old monarch subsequently cancelled a number of engagements, going into isolation at Windsor Castle while she put her royal duties on hold to rest and recover.

WATCH BELOW: Prince George Sings 'God Save The Queen' At A Rugby Match. Story continues after video.

Though the palace reassured the public that the Queen was not suffering from severe or life-threatening symptoms, her diagnosis caused a fresh wave of concern for the 95-year-old's health.

Prince Charles, who recently endured his second bout of COVID-19, tried to soothe public fears during an outing at Southend-on-Sea in London on Tuesday.

"I asked the prince about his mother and he said, 'she's a lot better now - it was very mild'," a local who met Charles told Hello! Magazine.

"It was a bit worrying as the Queen is getting on a bit, but I think she's absolutely wonderful."

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall return to public duties. Getty

It was the first time the future king and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had attended a public engagement in over a week after they both tested positive for COVID-19 too.

There has been speculation that Charles may have exposed his mother to the virus during a meeting days before he tested positive, however the palace has not commented on these claims.

While Her Majesty appears to be making a careful return to her royal duties, it's unclear when she will attend public, face-to-face engagements again.

There are a number of key events coming up in her calendar, including her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in just a few months' time.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.