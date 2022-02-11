It's the second time Charles has contracted the virus. Getty

Just twelve minutes before Charles was due to arrive in Winchester on a visit to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Queen’s representative in Hampshire, Lord Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson, announced the news to the waiting crowd who had hoped to catch a glimpse of the future king.

“His Royal Highness has very generously sent us a message a couple of moments ago and I will read it,” he said, adding, “Ladies and gentlemen, I am so sorry that I cannot be with you today. I am desperately disappointed as I was so looking forward to marking this historic occasion with you.

“I hope very much that I will be able to visit at a future time. But for today please accept my most heartfelt apologies and my very best wishes as you mark this memorable occasion for Winchester.”

Charles' wife, Camilla, tested negative to the virus and told reporters today she was "lucky" to have dodged the bug.

It's not the first time the Prince has contracted the virus.

Back in March 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19 and detailed how the mild case saw him temporarily lose his sense of taste and smell.

He then confirmed in December that both he and Camilla had received their booster shots.

In early 2021 the Queen confirmed she had received her first COVID vaccine dose while encouraging others to also get the jab, but the palace has declined to confirm whether she has received subsequent shots, saying they do not comment on private medical matters.

The royal family have recently been celebrating a number of events to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day, also known as her Platinum Jubilee.

Speaking of his mother's achievements, Charles said in a statement on February 6th, "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

He went on to pay tribute to his wife and future queen consort, saying, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."