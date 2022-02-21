The Queen has tested positive for COVID. Getty

The past week has seen The Queen hold audiences both virtually and in person. She has had all three doses of the COVID vaccine.

In Britain, those who test positive for COVID are required to self-isolate for a minimum of five days, though the government says they plan to lift this requisite in the coming week.

The news comes just over a week after Prince Charles contracted the virus for a second time, just days after reportedly meeting with The Queen at Windsor Castle.

Both Charles and Camilla also tested positive for COVID this month.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement on Twitter, adding that they were "deeply disappointed" that he would not be able to attend that day's royal engagement in Winchester.

While originally testing negative for the virus, Charles' wife Camilla tested positive for COVID four days later.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement. "We continue to follow government guidelines."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have both been fully vaccinated and have received their respective booster shots.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines."

Charles first tested positive for COVID in March 2020. At the time, he detailed how the mild case saw him temporarily lose his sense of taste and smell.

Many members of the royal family have been vaccinated against the virus. In early 2021 the Queen confirmed she had received her first COVID vaccine dose while encouraging others to also get the jab during a video call with U.K. health officials.

"As far as I could make out it was quite harmless. It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab—it didn't hurt at all."