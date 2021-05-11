Heartbreak High's Putu Winchester-Stanton (pictured left with co-star Callan Mulvey) has been arrested on drug charges. Supplied

Putu is best known as main cast member Dennis Klinsmann on Heartbreak High from 1997 to 1999. He also had guest roles in Home and Away and Water Rats.

In 2016, Putu reflected on his stint on Heartbreak High in an interview with news.com.au.

“Look, the chemistry within the cast was always amazing,” he told the publication.

“That’s my experience, but I never had any issues, so I think I was well-liked and I liked everybody that I work with — so that was fine. Maybe they were some issues with the emotions that come into play, but none of them involved me, so I was always just really, really happy to be there all the time.”

The former actor was “charged with 10 offences including supplying commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.” Instagram

Last year, Netflix announced it is rebooting the iconic Aussie TV series in 2022, featuring the next generation in an eight-part series.

“We haven't had a rebellious Australian YA series on screen since the original Heartbreak High, so this is well overdue,” Que Minh Luu, Netflix's Director of Originals in Australia, said in a statement.

“The new Heartbreak High is for young people in Australia today to feel seen - showcasing their stories, senses of humour and aesthetics to the world, and reminding everyone that they are much, much cooler than us.

“It's also for the 90s kids, fans of the original series who remember what it's like to feel understood by a TV show, then racking off. This Netflix show will be ours, and we can’t wait to get started.”