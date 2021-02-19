Heartbreak High's Mario Gamma (left) and Rel Hunt (right) are reuniting for a new show. Instagram

The news was well received by the fan, who then wrote: “Omg!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌 don't excite me now!!! I look forward to it”

Meanwhile, Mario teased big things are on the horizon, writing, “The magic is only beginning folks stay tuned.”

Rel also shared with his followers an insight into what it was like filming the iconic teen show.

“It was a bloody roller coaster ride / psychological amusement park filming it ...I loved every second of it tho ...so many crazy times ...feel so lucky to have been a part of it and then for so many cool people to have loved it ...I’m blessed,” he penned.

Rel was best known as Ryan Scheppers while Mario played the wise-cracking D'Espo. Netflix

In December, Netflix officially announced it was rebooting Heartbreak High, which will be inspired by the original series but “totally reimagined for a new generation” and is set to premiere globally next year.

“We haven't had a rebellious Australian YA series on screen since the original Heartbreak High, so this is well overdue,” Que Minh Luu, Netflix's Director of Originals in Australia, said in a statement.

“The new Heartbreak High is for young people in Australia today to feel seen - showcasing their stories, senses of humour and aesthetics to the world, and reminding everyone that they are much, much cooler than us.

“It's also for the 90s kids, fans of the original series who remember what it's like to feel understood by a TV show, then racking off. This Netflix show will be ours, and we can’t wait to get started.

Heartbreak High reruns are currently streaming on Netflix while a reboot is slated for 2022. Supplied

Heartbreak High – which launched the careers of the likes of Alex Dimitriades and Ada Nicodemou – gained popularity as an edgier alternative to other teen dramas at the time like Home and Away and Neighbours as well as international offerings from the US.

Spanning seven seasons and 210 episodes from 1994 to 1999, the show was an Australian and international success and aired in more than 30 countries.