The original Purple Wiggle Jeff (pictured) is making a comeback – but only for a limited time. Getty

The series, which aims to enrich, educate and entertain children, by showcasing a range of dance styles, will be hosted on Big W’s official Facebook page over the next four weeks.

The department store shared the news on Tuesday ahead of its series launch on Wednesday.

“Join Emma, Simon, Anthony... and Jeff (the Original purple Wiggle!!) for all new Wiggly World of Dance Classes on our BIG W Facebook page,” the message on Big W's Facebook page read.

Pictured from left to right: Anthony, Jeff, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Simon and Emma. Facebook/Big W

Jeff’s big news comes after Lachy announced that he and his ballet dancer fiancée, Dana Stephensen, welcomed twin daughters, Lottie and Lulu, on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a photo of his newborn daughters, which showed the infants snuggling up to their mother Dana, 34, while looking at them lovingly.

“Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have - you are both so beautiful - and I would love to sing to you both forever,” Lachy wrote in the caption.

Pictured from left to right: Original Wiggles Jeff, Murray, Sam and Anthony. Getty

Many of the couple’s celebrity friends took to Instagram to comment on the news, with Melissa Doyle writing: “Bless! Such wonderful news. Much love to all of you.”

Musical theatre star Lucy Durack added: “Oh Lachy! The hugest congratulations to you and Dana and your beautiful family!”

Meanwhile, Lachy’s fellow Wiggle Emma kept things simple, posting three purple love hearts below the image.

The Wiggly World Of Dance Classes streams live at 9.30am (AEST) on Big W's Facebook every Wednesday, from September 16 to October 7.