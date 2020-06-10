The countdown is on for purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie’s wedding to Dana Stephensen after the couple announced their engagement in April. Getty

There are rumours Dana is understandably feeling a little jealous of Lachy’s relationship with Emma.

Despite separating back in 2018, the duo have remained close friends and are also work colleagues.

There have even been questions about the timing of the engagement, as Dana proposed on the day that would have been Lachlan and Emma’s fourth wedding anniversary.

Now concerned fans are wondering if the couple are even living in the same city. Lachlan has been based in Sydney for some time after buying a $1.9 million home last July, while Dana is a senior artist at the Australian Ballet company, which is Melbourne-based.

Dana, who has a 4-year-old son, Jasper, from a previous marriage, even admitted in 2016 that working in the entertainment business made it a challenge to hold together a personal life.

“Relationships can be a bit hard with all of the touring as you might meet someone and then you’re not there for six months,” Dana told Daily Mail.

Emma has been publicly supportive of her ex and Dana’s relationship, however, and was quick to congratulate them both on their engagement when it was announced via Instagram, leaving three purple love hearts in the comments sections.

Fans quickly praised Emma for being a “good person”. The Wiggles ballerina has also moved on and is in a relationship with musician Oliver Brian, admitting last December that she’s “in love” and “happy”.

