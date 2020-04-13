But in a gorgeous twist, Dana revealed on her own Instagram account that Lachy had already proposed to her, and that she and Jasper wanted to do one of their own.

'At the end of our summer holidays, I walked into the most beautiful surprise - a room filled with the most incredible flowers and Lachy singing at his piano and then asking me to marry him. It was such a surprise and so special. Our faces say it all,' she began.

'It was something very meaningful for us to both have the opportunity to propose to one another, each in our own way. Last week, with the most beautiful (and excited!) little boy by my side in a special bow tie, it was our time to ask Lachy our special question - and it was so, so wonderful.'

Dana and Lachy met on The Wiggles' set, and began dating a little over a year after his two-year marriage to the Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins ended.

Congrats!