Lachy and Dana

Yellow Wiggle Emma declared she was in love with her new man Wiggles band member Oliver Brian last year.

Speaking to Stellar, she said: "Yes, I'm in love and I feel very excited to tell you ...

"He's very opposite to me. He's a very calm and thoughtful person and I've always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals. He loves talking about the environment and food production. It's not very 'Wiggly', but it's been nice for me to talk about things not just concerning ourselves, but people everywhere around the world."

Looking happier than ever! Getty

Lachlan and Dana: his public declaration. Instagram

Emma and Lachy were previously married for two years before their shock separation that devastated loyal Wiggle fans.

But Emma has always insisted that she and Lachlan are the best of friends.

“We’re basically back to being best friends again which is nice,” Emma told The Project.

“It’s been amazing being on the road with each other for 10 years so to not have him on the tour would be bizarre.”