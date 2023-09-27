WATCH NOW: How to do a vegan diet 'right'. Article continues after video.

As Australia continues to grapple with a cost of living crisis, many Aussies are moving away from the traditional meat and three-vegetable diet as the cost of meat continues to skyrocket.

Whilst protein does play an important part in keeping our bodies healthy, and energized, new research commissioned by MyFitnessPal has indicated that when planning out their meals for the week, grocery shoppers are increasingly turning away from meat as a protein source, and are actively seeking cheaper alternatives.

"With prices of beef surging 14 percent in a year between 2021 and 2022, it is no surprise to see Australians opting to eat less red meat," fitness coach and MyFitnessPal ambassador Luke Hines revealed.

"While inflation may have made Australians rethink what they put in their shopping trolley, when it comes to getting the right nutrients knowledge is power," he continued.