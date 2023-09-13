Nonna Fina is here to make sure you "never waste" any food Supplied

The workshop comes at a time when millions of Aussies are battling a cost-of-living crisis and the food insecurity that comes along with it.

According to research conducted by Kellogg's, only 50% of Aussies feel confident about properly storing and using leftovers, with an additional 67% wishing there was more education surrounding the topic so they could prevent food wastage in the future.

Shocking, one in five Aussies are throwing their leftovers straight in the bin, with 8% using their leftovers to make new recipes in the following days.

So what does Nonna Fina recommend doing?

Nonna Fina and her granddaughter Madi have generations of knowledge between them Supplied

1. Store food properly

Whether it’s raw food or leftovers, storing and sealing food properly, and at the right temperature, helps to keep it fresher for longer, allowing you to eat the food at a later time.

2. Make the most of leftover food

Save it to eat the following day or freeze it.

3. Create a compost

Setting up a compost in your backyard or on your balcony is an easy way to break down food scraps which will eventually turn into soil that you can repurpose in pot plants or your garden.

4. Be thrifty with your food

Check your kitchen before you head to the supermarket to buy anything new. See what you’ve got at home and eat what you already have.

5. Using cereal crumbs

The remains at the bottom of your cereal bag or box can be sprinkled on your yoghurt for breakfast or can even be used as a coating for crispy fried chicken.

WATCH NOW: Nonna Fina's go to spaghetti recipe. Article continues after video.

Anthony Holme, Managing Director of Kellogg Australia said Nonna's top tips were a brilliant tie-in with the breakfast food businesses' own sustainability initiatives.

"At Kellogg, we're committed to minimising food waste. This includes repurposing food within our manufacturing plant, selling surplus or short shelf-life stock via the Yume platform, and donating cereal and snacks to our partners such as Foodbank or sending food that can't be consumed by people to be used as animal feed."

"We also want to help households reduce food waste in the home, which is why we're excited to tap into the knowledge and know-how of the older generation to encourage more sustainable food with our Nonna's Never Waste workshop."

RELATED || MasterChef's Courtney Roulston shares her top tricks and tips for preventing food waste