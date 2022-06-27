Here, she presents a simple and authentic 10-minute spaghetti recipe that will prove a winner on any weeknight (or as a cheeky weekend treat).

Nonna Fina has been taking the internet by storm, and it’s time we all got to know her a little better.

Nonna Fina is the star of the Instagram account @mynonnafina, which is made and curated by her granddaughter, Maddie.

The delightfully honest and unbearably cute Nonna is an excellent cook, and when lockdowns first hit us in 2020, Maddie decided it was time for the rest of the world to get to know her cooking Nonna.

“I’ve been filming Nonna for years for my friends and family, just because we all have a laugh,” Maddie explained on Studio10 when she and Nonna Fina dropped by for a cooking session.

“During lockdown I was really missing her because I couldn’t see her,” she admitted.

“I was scrolling through all the videos as memories and I was just like … let my try posting them on Instagram to see what happens.”