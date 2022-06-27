Nonna Fina went viral pretty quickly! She now has 208,000 followers on her Instagram account, and views well into the hundreds of thousands on her cooking reels.
While Nonna sometimes also rates the occasional Logies red carpet look, or the hunks of Hollywood, her cooking videos always go off. Her simple 10-minute spaghetti recipe has 19.2 million views and looks absolutely delicious.
We’re sharing the recipe below, so scroll on to find out how to feed a hungry crowd, Nonna Fina-style.
Nonna Fina instructs us to cook spaghetti (as much as we want or need) in salty water.
“Make sure the water is very salty,” she tells us. “That’s what gives spaghetti the taste.”
While the spaghetti cooks, pop a quarter-cup of olive oil in a frypan and add your desired amount of garlic, parsley, and chilli to fry gently without burning, adding a bit of pasta water as you go.
Once the garlic, parsley, and chilli are well-combined, add your desired amount of chopped cherry tomatoes and stir until softened.
WATCH: Nonna Fina's simple go-to spaghetti. Story continues below.
Finally, stir in the spaghetti until it combines, and shift to a large serving dish to divvy out to your hungry crowd.
Nonna Fina serves hers with a healthy amount of parmesan cheese on top, so definitely don’t skimp out on that if it takes your fancy!
Check out Maddie and Nonna Fina on Instagram for more cooking inspiration, or try the recipes below!
Chilli garlic prawn and tomato linguine recipe
Simple savoury mince macaroni bake
Fifteen minute spaghetti Bolognese
No-fuss Greek prawn and feta pasta