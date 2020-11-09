Prince Frederik (right) and Princess Mary (left) have dramatically taken centrestage. Getty

It appears both Mary and Frederik are poised and ready to take over from the 80-year-old.

Since the surprise announcements, the official Instagram page of the Danish royal family has been flooded with appearances by the younger couple, who appear to be sending a very clear message that it’s business as usual for them.

Both Mary and Frederick were seen out at official openings and visits across Denmark as well as working from home and attending the Crown Prince Couple’s Awards in Randers.

It appears both Mary and Frederik are poised and ready to take over from Queen Margrethe.

More formal photos of the couple together and Frederik looking every inch the solemn, King-in-waiting were also posted. “A picture of our future king,” a fan commented.

The royal revelation comes after the royal couple were snapped looking stony-faced and serious during a recent joint appearance at the Danish Parliament.

Body language expert Dr Louise Mahler noted that, “Mary and Frederik both look very tired and perhaps even a little bored.

Mary and Frederik have appeared in a flurry of social media posts since the Danish royal court confirmed Queen Margrethe was cancelling her public audience events. Getty

“What these photos show is how human they are, that they, like all of us, experience the everyday struggles of life,” she added.

Dr Mahler also noted that the pictures of the future Danish King and Queen suggest they have struggled during the global health crisis.

“It is not surprising that even royalty are showing the same strain and tiredness that we are all feeling as we look to work through this pandemic,” she concluded.

