Crown Prince Frederik (right), Crown Princess Mary (left) and their four children have provided a rare glimpse into how they spent their summer vacation. Getty

The photos, which were shared on the Danish Royal Family's Instagram account, show Frederik, 52, Mary, 48 and their children, Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine, 9, and Prince Vincent, 9 enjoying the last days of their holidays.

"Another summer went by," the Danish royals captioned the snaps, which includes a delightful pic of Mary and Fred putting on a very loved-up display of affection.

Whispers have long been circulating in the Danish press about Frederik’s flirtatious behaviour, but the snap seemingly puts rumours to rest.

Mary (right) and Fred (left) put on a very loved-up display of affection, which seemingly puts relationship rumours to rest. Instagram

"All six of us enjoyed it around Denmark, and here on this year's last summer day we send a late summer greeting," the message added.

Other snaps in the carousel show Christian and Vincent posing together in a lush green garden, while Isabella and Josephine giggle as they cuddle up together.

The final family snap shows all six family members taking a leisurely stroll alongside a perfectly manicured hedge in the royal gardens.

Pictured left to right: Princess Josephine, 9, Prince Christian, 14, Prince Frederik, 52, Prince Vincent, 9, Princess Mary, 48, and Princess Isabella, 13. Instagram

The royal update comes after the family recently shared another series of candid photographs on Instagram, which were taken at their summer home in Gråsten.

"A couple of wonderful memories from the summer in the beautiful Gråsten," the caption stated.

"With the desire for a continued good summer - preferably with a little more sunshine."

This article first appeared on Now To Love.