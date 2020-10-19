Crown Princess Mary (left) and Crown Prince Frederik (right) appeared stony-faced and serious during a recent joint appearance. MEGA

“What these photos show is how human they are, that they, like all of us, experience the everyday struggles of life.”

Dr Mahler also notes that the pictures of the future Danish King and Queen suggest they have struggled during the global health crisis.

“It is not surprising that even royalty are showing the same strain and tiredness that we are all feeling as we look to work through this pandemic,” she concludes.

Mary (left) and Frederik (right) struggled to muster up any signs of positivity, with the pair barely acknowledging one another. MEGA

The revelation comes after Mary recently called for change, while discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the fashion industry, its workers and consumers.

Ahead of the upcoming virtual Global Fashion Summit, the 48-year-old Danish royal voiced her concerns while speaking to Global Fashion Agenda CEO Eva Kruse.

"COVID has had broad-reaching impact and consequences in all corners of the globe and all areas of our societies,” Mary said, before highlighting how the fashion industry is struggling.

Mary (left) recently called for change, while discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the fashion industry, its workers and consumers. Instagram

“When crisis strikes, the most poor and vulnerable are disproportionately affected and we know the fashion industry is a huge employer and the majority of those employed are women.”

Mary, who has been a patron of the Global Fashion Agenda since 2009, went on to say that in her travels she has witnessed the “supply chain” at its worst.

After stressing the importance of supporting fashion industry workers, Mary urged people consider changing the way they interact with disposable “fast fashion”.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!