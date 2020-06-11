Being stuck at home is unlikely to be how Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary envisioned they would celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary. Getty

It also meant that the couple had to have their personal celebrations – like their 14 May anniversary – behind closed doors.

Australian-born Crown Princess Mary, 48, and her husband Crown Prince Frederik, 51, have shared a glimpse into how they celebrated their 16th year as man and wife, and isolation forced the couple to mark the occasion very differently to previous years.

The loved-up royals’ posts reveal they’re not only celebrating the milestone anniversary in lockdown, but that their relationship appears stronger than ever since being holed up in isolation.

In normal times, the king and queen in-waiting have a rigorous calendar filled with a stream of engagements. As individuals and as a couple, Mary and Frederik spend the majority of their time out meeting the public and performing royal duties.

However, the lockdown measures have changed the game – and for the first time ever the couple, along with their four children Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both 9, have been left to their own devices.

And judging by the royal family’s recent social media updates, they appear to be revelling in this uninterrupted downtime.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, the public have been treated to numerous videos and photos offering up a rare glimpse behind the palace walls.

One of the most intimate posts showed the couple’s casually dressed feet in front of the TV. This was contrasted with another image of the pair attending the theatre in pre-Coronavirus times, decked out in full royal regalia.

“A different and slightly more relaxed ... well ... a much more relaxed way to go [to] the theatre,” the royals captioned the post. “Sitting at home on the couch can of course never replace going to the theatre.”

A few weeks prior to that, the royal family appeared in a heartwarming video, which was used as part of a TV documentary called Denmark Stands Together.

Like the rest of the Danish population, the royals have been living in isolation at Amalienborg Palace since March 11, following the implementation of a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

The footage showed the family talking about their daily life in lockdown – and it provided an insight into their dynamic. There were segments of the royals playing soccer as well as the children jumping on an outdoor trampoline.

“We have come outside to get fresh air and to move. It is the second week of home education and it has required some transformation of both the children and us,” Mary said. But while the family look relaxed and happy, the Crown Prince himself admitted that their current life is miles away from their usual existence.

“The world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago,” Frederik said. “We all miss our normal everyday lives.”

