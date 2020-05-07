Crown Prince Frederik (right) and Crown Princess Mary (left) have opened up about their time in isolation. Getty

As second in line to the Danish throne, Christian, 14, was due to be confirmed in the Northern Hemisphere spring of this year, however the royal court recently informed magazine Se og Hør that it will be postponed until the autumn.

Frederik has made a few official outings, including one to Copenhagen Airport on April 8, where he oversaw the delivery of one million face masks and 170,000 protective suits

and other equipment for the nation’s healthcare workers.

And while at home, Mary has continued to work remotely, both in her royal duties and as the founder of The Mary Foundation. As patron for the World Health Organisation’s Regional Office for Europe, the mother of four has also been vocal about urging residents to stay home in a bid to flatten the curve.

A week ago, the royals took to their official Instagram account, Det Danske Kongehus, to post a heartwarming video of the family in the backyard of their home at Amalienborg Palace.

The rare glimpse into their home lives was part of a TV program called Denmark Stands Together, a documentary showing the varying experiences of Danish families during the coronavirus lockdown.

Standing in casual puffer jackets and jeans, Mary, Frederik and their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both 9, told viewers about their daily routines, and how they have been staying active and positive.

“The world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago,” Frederik said.

“We all miss our normal everyday lives.”

The new regimen is no doubt vastly different from their usual lives, with the parents usually travelling frequently for their royal obligations and the children had been attending a private school in Switzerland.

Accompanying shots of the family playing soccer and the children jumping on the trampoline in the vast garden, Mary added, “We have come outside to get fresh air and to move. It is the second week of home education and it has required some transformation of both the children and us.”

Prince Vincent caused the whole family to laugh when he added that he found home schooling “really boring”.

