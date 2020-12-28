Mary (left) and Fred (right) appeared in a beautiful Christmas video together in December, 2020. Getty

“For all of us, it has been a challenging year. For many people, the restrictions have led to a great social deprivation.”

Her Royal Highness went on to say that despite this, many have shown “great commitment” and a willingness to “help others”, which has been “uplifting”.

The royal update comes after the Danish Royal Palace confirmed in early December that Prince Christian of Denmark had tested positive to COVID-19.

Prince Christian of Denmark (pictured) tested positive to COVID-19 in December, 2020. Getty

According to a regal statement, The 15-year-old prince and eldest son of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, caught the virus following an outbreak at his school.

"The Crown Prince and Crown Princess were informed yesterday, Sunday 6 December 2020, of a local outbreak of COVID-19 at Tranegård School in Hellerup," the statement read. "Prince Christian has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19." As a result, the Palace also confirmed Christian isolated in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg.

The Danish royal family have made numerous changes to their schedules in 2020. Instagram

It was also confirmed he hadn't been in contact with any other members of the royal family aside from his mother, father and siblings. The Crown Prince family reportedly remained in isolation, especially given Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe II is 80 and falls in the high risk category.

The family made numerous changes to their schedules in 2020 - back in March, after two months studying abroad in Switzerland, Mary accompanied her children home to Denmark to go into isolation. They have largely remained there ever since.