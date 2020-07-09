In May, Prince Christian, second in the line to the Danish throne, took part in a rare joint engagement with his dad, Crown Prince Frederik. Getty

The rare glimpse into their home lives was part of a TV program called Denmark Stands Together, a documentary showing the varying experiences of Danish families during the coronavirus lockdown.

Standing in casual puffer jackets and jeans, Princess Mary, Frederik and their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both 9, told viewers about their daily routines, and how they have been staying active and positive.

“The world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago,” Frederik said.

Christian, who turns 15 in October, also took the lead as the royal family discussed life in lockdown for a TV broadcast, which was shared on their official Instagram account, Det Danske Kongehus. Instagram

He added: “We all miss our normal everyday lives.”

Accompanying shots of the family playing soccer and the children jumping on the trampoline in the vast garden, Mary added, “We have come outside to get fresh air and to move. It is the second week of home education and it has required some transformation of both the children and us.”

Prince Vincent caused the whole family to laugh when he added that he found home schooling “really boring”.

In an event which highlights how Christian is journeying to adulthood and will soon take on official royal duties, he is set to be confirmed.

The royal court announced the religious ceremony, planned for this year, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

It’s expected the confirmation will still take place at the Chapel of Fredensborg Palace, as per royal tradition.

