Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were likely the first people to know about Eugenie's baby news.

They said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been amongst the first to hear the news of Eugenie’s pregnancy.

"Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie – and not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry’s marriage.

"If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself."