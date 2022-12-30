Princess Eugenie, 32, has set tongues wagging that she could be expecting another baby after she was spotted with hubby Jack Brooksbank in London with some onlookers saying she was hiding a 'baby bump.'
''She had her hand on her tummy most of the time,'' said an eyewitness.
''And Jack was being very protective the whole time.''
While the couple, who will celebrate their son August's second birthday on February 9, have yet to confirm the news, friends and a royal insider have confirmed to New Idea that ''behind the scenes it's all everyone can talk about.''
''Eugenie and Jack are closer than two coats of paint right now and he hasn't left her side.''
Friends close to the couple also say that Eugenie and Jack ''utterly adore'' being parents and that their son August is ''absolute perfection'' to them.
''They're hoping to give him a little sister ASAP,'' says a friend close to the couple who added that another baby would come at a very welcome time for the couple.
The inside scoop comes after weeks of speculation following Eugenie's appearance at the Princess of Wales' carol concert, with the new paparazzi photos of Eugenie and Jack out in London all but confirming the truth.
A royal insider has confirmed to New Idea that Princess Eugnenie is pregnant with her second child.
Eugenie is currently the 10th in line to the British throne and is the youngest daughter to the queen's third child, the disgraced Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages for his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
In 2018, Eugenie married her longtime love Jack in a romantic Windsor Castle wedding, welcoming her firstborn son August, in February 2021.
Her older sister Beatrice, 34, celebrated her own daughter Sienna's arrival with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021.
Given the closesness of these first pregnancies, we can't help but wonder if baby number two will also be on the cards for Beatrice.
