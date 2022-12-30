Princess Eugenie, 32, has set tongues wagging that she could be expecting another baby after she was spotted with hubby Jack Brooksbank in London with some onlookers saying she was hiding a 'baby bump.'

''She had her hand on her tummy most of the time,'' said an eyewitness.

''And Jack was being very protective the whole time.''

