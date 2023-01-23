According to a source, Meghan has felt extremely “humiliated” since Harry’s book was released and then ridiculed. Getty

“Meghan thought that Spare would be their crowning glory and finally the public would understand why they fled England to start over,” a source close to the duchess tells New Idea.

While Meghan, 41, is normally never far from her husband’s side, the Duchess of Sussex has remained conspicuously absent from his promotional tour.

“There’s a reason we haven’t seen her since the book came out,” explains the source. “She’s humiliated. She expected Harry’s book to get everyone onside after all their struggles, and instead her husband – and therefore her – has become a laughing stock.”

WATCH: The official trailer for Harry & Meghan Part II

New Idea is told that the mum of two is “incensed” that Harry spilled extremely private information about her, dishing on everything from a steamy date night they shared at London’s Soho House, to describing how he found her “sobbing” several times while living

in the UK.

“She’s worried it makes her sound crazy,” says the source. “She can’t believe Harry went that far. They have been fighting about it.”

Indeed, on the same day Harry’s book was leaked by a Spanish bookstore, he was spotted walking morosely in the rain in Santa Barbara, with the couple’s black Labrador Pula by his side.

The source claims Harry and Meghan have been fighting since Spare’s release. Getty

“He’s been doing that a lot lately – leaving the house alone to get some air,” reveals the source.

“It’s like he’s trying to keep out of her hair or she’s instructed him to get out of her sight. You can’t blame her for feeling upset. They’ve been reduced to the butt of jokes.”

