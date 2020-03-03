Eugenie shared photos of herself at Mogo Wildlife Park with fans Instagram

Mogo Wildlife Park reopened this past weekend after the devastating bushfires threatened the park and lives of the keepers and animals.”

She went on to tell the story of how the zoo staff were told to leave and take shelter, but bravely stayed and fought the blaze instead.

She continued: "Chad Staples, the zoo's director, received a text: 'leave now to the east towards the beach and shelter in place,'

“But he and his team chose instead to stay and fight the fire to save the park.

“I’m in awe of how human determination and drive can win over such terrifying circumstances and I wanted to share this story of hope after what Australia has been through.

“All my thoughts have been and are with all those who are affected by the fires in Australia. @mogowildlifepark @zookeeper_chad."

Fans were quick to praise the princess for highlighting the good news Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on Eugenie's compassionate message, with one writing: "Thank you for supporting the Aussies.”

A second added: "Such a caring and beautiful princess."

Eugenie shared images from the fires at Mogo Instagram

Other royal family members have also spoken out about the Australian bushfires.

Back in January it came to light that Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, has donated to an Australian bushfire charity.



Non-profit organisation GIVIT announced on Twitter that Camilla had dug deep to help those affected by the devastating bushfires.

"Thank you to The Duchess of Cornwall for embracing GIVIT’s way of giving to help bushfire-affected Australians. We’re humbled & excited to share @ClarenceHouse has generously donated to our #AustralianFires Appeal. Thanks also to all who have already donated to our various appeals – Every #donation helps a person in need”.

Her husband Prince Charles also delivered a video message expressing his despair at Australian’s who have been impacted by the bushfires.



“I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to get a message to all of you that both my wife and myself are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances,” he said in January.

“Both of us have been in despair the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you are having to go through from this distance.



“Those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything.. to me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible. And I know how many houses have been lost.”

He added: “Above all, we wanted to say how much we have been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters who have done much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion.



“We feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties as only they can do.

Charles and Camilla were in "despair" watching the fires unfold. Getty Images

“We also think of all the Australian wildlife that is destroyed in these appalling infernos, let alone everything else.



“We both know how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are. So I know at the end of the day, despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through.



“All I can say is we are thinking of you and praying from you in the most determined way. I’m very proud to know you all.”



The royals message follows messages by The Queen as well as the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.